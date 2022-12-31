Xi hails social, economic development achievements in 2022

Xinhua) 19:16, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday hailed the achievements in the country's social and economic development during the year 2022.

The Chinese economy has remained the second largest in the world and enjoyed sound development over the year, Xi said when delivering a New Year address, adding that the country's GDP for the whole year is expected to exceed 120 trillion yuan (about 17.23 trillion U.S. dollars).

Despite a global food crisis, China has secured a bumper harvest for the 19th year in a row, putting it in a stronger position to ensure the food supply of the Chinese people, Xi said.

China has consolidated its gains in poverty elimination and advanced rural revitalization across the board, he said.

The country has introduced tax and fee cuts and other measures to ease the burden on businesses and made active efforts to solve the most pressing difficulties of high concern to the people, Xi added.

