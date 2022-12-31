Xi says China brimming with vigor, vitality

Xinhua) 19:23, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Today's China is a country brimming with vigor and vitality, President Xi Jinping said Saturday when delivering a New Year address to ring in 2023.

Various pilot free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port are booming, innovations are gushing out in the coastal areas, development is picking up pace in the central and western regions, the momentum for revitalization is building in the northeast, and there is greater development and affluence in the border regions, Xi said.

The Chinese economy enjoys strong resilience, tremendous potential and great vitality, Xi said, adding that the fundamentals sustaining the country's long-term growth have remained strong.

"As long as we stay confident and strive for progress while maintaining stability, we will realize the goals we have set," he said.

Recalling his visit to Hong Kong this year, Xi said he was deeply glad to see that Hong Kong has restored order and is set to thrive again.

With determined implementation of "one country, two systems," Hong Kong and Macao will surely enjoy long-term prosperity and stability, Xi said.

