Perseverance, solidarity mean victory as China enters new phase of COVID response: Xi

Xinhua) 19:20, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Noting that China has entered a new phase of COVID response, President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for an extra effort from the people to pull through as perseverance and solidarity mean victory.

Xi made the remarks while delivering his 2023 New Year Address.

"Since COVID-19 struck, we have put the people first and put life first all along," Xi said. "Following a science-based and targeted approach, we have adapted our COVID response in light of the evolving situation to protect the life and health of the people to the greatest extent possible," he added.

Officials and the general public, particularly medical professionals and community workers, have bravely stuck to their posts through it all, Xi said.

With extraordinary efforts, China has prevailed over unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone, he noted.

"Everyone is holding on with great fortitude, and the light of hope is right in front of us," Xi said.

