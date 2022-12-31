Today's China is country where dreams become reality: Xi

December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Today's China is a country where dreams become reality, said President Xi Jinping on Saturday, citing the achievements made by the country in 2022.

Xi made the remarks while delivering his 2023 New Year address.

The achievements he noted included the success of the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the launch of Shenzhou-13, Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 spacecraft, the launch of China's third aircraft carrier Fujian, and the delivery of C919, China's first large passenger aircraft.

"None of these achievements would have been possible without the sweat and toil of the numerous Chinese people," Xi said. "Sparks of talent are coming together, and they are the strength of China!"

