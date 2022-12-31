Xi congratulates Cyril Ramaphosa on re-election as president of African National Congress

Xinhua) 20:47, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as president of the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa's ruling party.

In his message, Xi said he is glad to hear of Ramaphosa's re-election, and would like to extend sincere congratulations to him. Xi also wishes Ramaphosa new and greater success.

Xi pointed out that the Communist Party of China and the ANC enjoy a profound traditional friendship and fruitful exchanges and cooperation, which has played an important role in promoting the in-depth development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Xi said he is willing to work with Ramaphosa to lead the relationship between the two parties and the two countries to a higher level, and join hands to build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era and a human community with a shared future.

