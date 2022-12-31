Xi expresses great expectations of China's younger generation

Xinhua) 19:30, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China has great expectations of its younger generation as a nation will prosper only when its young people thrive, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday in his New Year address.

Xi said for China to develop further, the country's young people must step forward and take on their responsibilities.

"Youngsters should keep their country in mind, cultivate keen enterprise, and live youth to the fullest with great drive, to prove worthy of the times and the splendor of youth," he said.

