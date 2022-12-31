China to perform miracles through hard work: Xi

Xinhua) 19:27, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will be a country that performs miracles through hard work as it goes forward, President Xi Jinping said Saturday when delivering a New Year address to ring in 2023.

Quoting renowned Chinese poet Su Shi, Xi said China will "charge at the toughest and aim at the farthest," which means to take on the biggest challenges and go after the most ambitious goals.

"As long as we have the resolve to move mountains and the perseverance to plod on, as long as we keep our feet on the ground and forge ahead with our journey by making steady progress, we will turn our grand goals into reality," he said.

