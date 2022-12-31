Going forward, China to draw strength from unity: Xi

Xinhua) 19:28, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Going forward, China will be a country that draws its strength from unity, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering his 2023 New Year address.

As China is a big country, Xi said it is only natural for different people to have different concerns or hold different views on the same issue. "What matters is that we build consensus through communication and consultation," he said.

"When the 1.4 billion Chinese work with one heart and one mind, and stand in unity with a strong will, no task will be impossible and no difficulty insurmountable," Xi said.

The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one and the same family, he noted, expressing his hope that the compatriots on both sides of the Strait will work together with a unity of purpose to jointly foster lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)