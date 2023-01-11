Book on Xi's visits to people's homes published

Xinhua) 08:15, January 11, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A book about the interactions between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and the people during his domestic inspection tours has recently been published by the China Women Publishing House.

The book, compiled by the All-China Women's Federation, relives the moments when Xi visited people's homes and talked with them about their livelihood through 32 interview articles.

