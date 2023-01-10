Xinhua pictures of the year 2022: Leading China

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a villager's home in Fengnanyuan Village, Shizhuang Township of Huozhou City, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 26, 2022. Xi visited Shanxi Province from Jan. 26 to 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs a virtual summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and five Central Asian countries and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2022. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the summit. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games and declares the Games open at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, holds a shovel as participating in a tree-planting activity in Daxing District of Beijing, capital of China, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to villagers while visiting Maona, a village in the city of Wuzhishan, during his inspection tour of south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2022. Xi made an inspection tour of Hainan Province from April 10 to 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2022. Xi extended greetings to all the staff stationed at the site. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to teachers and students during a visit to Renmin University of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a high standard paddy field base and is briefed on the experimental paddy seed breeding and the promotion of planting, in Yongfeng Village of Taihe Town in Dongpo District, Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 8, 2022. Xi made an inspection tour of Sichuan Province on June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts the 14th BRICS Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2022.

Xi delivered an important speech titled "Fostering High-quality Partnership and Embarking on a New Journey of BRICS Cooperation" at the Summit.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Summit. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the High-level Dialogue on Global Development via video link in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2022. Xi delivered an important speech titled "Forging High-quality Partnership for a New Era of Global Development". (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, communicates with residents at a residential community named Zhiyuan in the Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, on June 28, 2022. Xi made an inspection tour of Wuhan on June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wave to the welcoming crowd upon their arrival in Hong Kong, south China, June 30, 2022.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, arrived in Hong Kong by train on June 30, 2022.

Xi attended a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on July 1, 2022.

He also inspected the region. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses for photos with the performers of the Manas, which has been inscribed as an intangible cultural heritage, while visiting the Museum of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the city of Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 13, 2022. Xi made an inspection tour of Xinjiang from July 12 to 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects a local village in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 14, 2022. Xi made an inspection tour of Xinjiang from July 12 to 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an exhibition featuring achievements made in strengthening China's national defense and armed forces in the new era at the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to citizens while visiting the Donghu Forest Park to take a close look at the environment along the Xiaoling River, in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 16, 2022. Xi made an inspection tour of Liaoning Province from Aug. 16 to 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping receives the Order of the Golden Eagle, or "Altyn Qyran" Order, awarded by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Sept. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping receives the Order of Friendship conferred by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the International Conference Center in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, waves to journalists at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2022. Xi Jinping and the other newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi met the press on Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, leads members of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau to visit an exhibition on the 13 years of the CPC Central Committee in Yan'an at the Yan'an Revolutionary Memorial Hall in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was accompanied by Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, in a trip to Yan'an, an old revolutionary base in Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, awards Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China during a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks to the venue of the 17th summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2022. Xi delivered a speech titled "Working Together to Meet the Challenges of Our Times and Build a Better Future" at the summit. The G20 summit kicked off here on Nov. 15. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is warmly received upon his arrival by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 18, 2022. Xi delivered a speech titled "Shouldering Responsibility and Working Together in Solidarity to Build an Asia-Pacific Community with a Shared Future" at the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting on Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is warmly greeted upon his arrival by Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister Yasir Al-Rumayyan who works on China affairs and other key members of the royal family and senior officials of the government at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022. Xi arrived here on Dec. 7, 2022 to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

