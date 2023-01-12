Xi, Angolan president exchange congratulations on 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 13:12, January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday exchanged congratulations with Angolan President Joao Lourenco on the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi pointed out in his message that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 40 years ago, China and Angola have always been sincere and friendly towards each other, worked hand in hand, and understood and supported each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns.

At present, China-Angola relations enjoy a sound development momentum, and bilateral cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of the two countries, Xi noted.

Noting that he highly values the development of bilateral relations, Xi said he stands ready to work with Lourenco to take the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to deepen political mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance people-to-people friendship and write a new chapter in the robust development of the China-Angola strategic partnership.

For his part, Lourenco said since the establishment of bilateral ties, Angola-China relations have seen continuous development, and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields has scored major achievements with satisfactory results.

Noting the two countries agree with each other on many international issues, he said Angola is willing to strengthen friendly and cooperative relations with China, build a shared win-win future, as well as achieve common progress, prosperity and development, so as to bring more benefits to the people of the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)