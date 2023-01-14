Nepal ready to work with China for regional peace, stability: president

Xinhua, January 14, 2023

KATHMANDU, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday voiced readiness to work with China to maintain regional peace and stability, promote prosperity and development in the region, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Bhandari, while receiving here the credentials presented by new Chinese Ambassador Chen Song, spoke of the close and cordial ties between Nepal and China as traditional and friendly neighbors, saying fruitful results have been achieved in practical cooperation in all fields.

The Nepali side appreciates the support and help offered by the Chinese government and people, including supporting Nepal in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests, the president said, stressing that Nepal has always firmly upheld the one-China policy and will never allow any forces to use Nepal's territory to oppose China.

Nepal is ready to work with China to actively implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, enhance political trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to create a better future for the people of the two countries and advance bilateral ties to be as towering and majestic as the Himalayas, Bhandari said.

For his part, Chen noted that the two countries have advanced and deepened good-neighborly and friendly relations based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The China-Nepal relationship was lifted to a strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity in 2019, thus opening up new prospects for the friendly ties, Chen said.

China is ready to work with Nepal to enhance high-level exchanges, consolidate strategic mutual trust and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation for the development and prosperity of the two countries, Chen said.

Chen arrived in Nepal for his new office on Sunday.

