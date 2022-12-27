China congratulates Pushpa Kamal Dahal as new Nepali PM

Xinhua) 09:09, December 27, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Monday congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), on being appointed as the new prime minister of Nepal. Mao said China looks forward to deepening bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on a related query.

She said that China has noted that Nepal's election went smoothly and believes that Nepal will maintain national stability and socio-economic development under the joint efforts of the government and the people and the consultation and cooperation of all parties and political forces.

As a traditionally friendly neighbor, Mao said that China attaches great importance to its relations with Nepal and stands ready to work with the new government to expand and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

The two sides will advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, inject new impetus into the strategic cooperative partnership of China-Nepal friendship based on development and prosperity, and bring more benefits to the two peoples, she added.

