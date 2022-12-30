Largest China-Nepal land border crossing resumes two-way trade

A truck loaded with goods from Nepal enters the Gyirong port in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2022. (Photo by Shen Shuwen/Xinhua)

LHASA, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Gyirong port in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, the largest land border crossing between China and Nepal, has resumed two-way trade.

The port of Gyirong, located in the city of Xigaze, Wednesday saw the entry of six lorries carrying 825,800 yuan (about 118,321 U.S. dollars) worth of goods from Nepal. The cargo consisted mainly of handicrafts, signaling the official resumption of two-way trade, according to Dekyi Tsomo, deputy head of the regional department of commerce.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the port was closed at the end of 2019. In July 2020, it partially reopened to allow exports to Nepal.

The resumption of two-way trade via the port will help boost trade and the economic development of the two countries, the official said.

