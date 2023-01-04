Artwork exhibition highlights Nepal-China cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 14:47, January 04, 2023

KATHMANDU, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Nepal-China cultural exchanges were highlighted on Tuesday in an exhibition of 119 pieces of artwork in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu.

The artworks of calligraphy, thangka and other paintings and photography by Nepalis and Chinese artists cover various aspects of life, landscape and culture, attracting many students and other visitors. Some Nepalis used a Chinese calligraphy brush to write down "Nepal-China Friendship," "I like to learn Chinese" and other Chinese phrases on the spot.

Nepal-China ties were better displayed through artworks and the exhibition offered an opportunity for exchanges between the Nepali and Chinese people, said Balmukunda Regmi, the Nepali director of Confucius Institute at Tribhuvan University, which hosted the event.

"We would like to be a platform for language education and cultural exchange, providing Nepalese learners of the Chinese language with help in terms of teachers, teaching resources, studying abroad and employment opportunities," said Xin Lugao, the Chinese director of Confucius Institute at Tribhuvan University.

Those present at the exhibition included officials from the Chinese embassy in Nepal. The exhibition was organized by South Asia Network TV.

