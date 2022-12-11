"I love panda" drawing contest in Cairo boosts Sino-Egypt cultural exchange

Xinhua) 10:00, December 11, 2022

CAIRO, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A drawing contest under the theme "I love panda" has concluded in Cairo, with the participation of more than 500 students from primary, middle and high schools in the Egyptian capital.

The contest, hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Egypt and the Egyptian Education Directorate in Cairo, has produced three winners of first prize, nine of second prize and 18 of third prize, while 30 others received the prize of excellence.

"Such kinds of contests help boost cultural communication between Egypt and China," said Zynab Mohamed, deputy of Egyptian Education Directorate in Cairo, at the award ceremony held on Wednesday evening.

Describing the drawings in the contest as "special and beautiful," Mohamed told Xinhua that the large number of participants reflected their interest in Chinese culture.

During the award ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang encouraged the Egyptian children and teenagers to "plant a mind seed of exploring China and the world from an appreciative perspective of mutual learning and sharing" through the drawing contest.

"Giant panda is a national treasure of China and a symbol of peace and friendship," Liao said.

Mohamed Yasser, a student in year five who won the second prize, said he had searched on the internet for information about panda before starting his work, calling the experience "a very good feeling."

Amro Hesham, a high school student who was also a winner in the contest, said he drew a sleeping panda under a tree to show that the animal is a creature of peace and important for maintaining environmental balance.

