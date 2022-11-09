China Cultural Center inaugurated in Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Luxembourg (CCCL) was inaugurated here Tuesday in the run-up to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Luxembourg Hua Ning and President of Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies Fernand Etgen were present at the center's inauguration.

Hua said the center, unveiled after three years of hard work against the difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, will leave yet another mark in the history of friendly exchanges between the two countries.

It will become a new window for friends in Luxembourg to understand the Chinese culture and carry out exchanges and interactions, he said.

Etgen hailed the centre as a venue for people to meet and exchange ideas, to discover the rich and fascinating Chinese culture, and to travel through China and its centuries of history.

On the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony was the opening of a photo exhibition, which tells the history of the development of bilateral ties, as well as the cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields including economy, trade, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

China and Luxembourg established diplomatic relations on Nov. 16, 1972.

