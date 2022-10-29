Exhibition of oil paintings by Chinese, Australian artists in Sydney helps promote cultural exchange

Xinhua) 13:56, October 29, 2022

SYDNEY, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A duo exhibition featuring oil paintings by Chinese and Australian artists kicked off in Australia's Sydney Friday evening to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries.

With 19 artworks from contemporary artists - Adam Chang and Jasper Knight, the event was jointly curated by China Cultural Center in Sydney, AC Art Space and Michelle Perry Fine Arts.

Coming from different backgrounds, the two artists impressed visitors with their own unique styles to echo the theme "Borderless."

Chang brought his "Shan Shui (landscape) with Panda" series, which blended western contemporary art techniques with Chinese traditional cultural symbols, while Knight depicted palm trees - a commonly-seen element in Australian cities - on canvas using bright and bold primary colors.

Director of China Cultural Center in Sydney Xiao Xiayong noted in his opening speech that the exhibition puts together works with disparate styles, providing the audience with an opportunity to experience the diversity and inclusiveness of contemporary art.

The exhibition will run until Jan. 6 next year.

