Education expo opens online to facilitate int'l university exchanges

Xinhua) 14:59, June 18, 2021

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China Education Expo 2021 opened online on Thursday, providing a platform for exchanges between Chinese educational institutions and their global counterparts.

The six-day event, scheduled from June 17 to 22, has attracted nearly 80 Chinese universities and higher vocational institutions, as well as more than 70 educational institutions and language testing and assessment organizations from over 20 countries and regions.

The event, featuring live-streaming shows and virtual displays, also offers admissions counseling service for Chinese students planning to study abroad.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)