Nepal's PM expects growing trade cooperation with China

Xinhua) 13:19, March 15, 2023

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (C) attends the Nepal-China investment and business forum 2023 in Kathmandu, Nepal on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

China's economic progress would open up wider avenue of opportunity for Nepal, and relevant export and investment would help Nepal grow and prosper, said Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

KATHMANDU, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has voiced hope for a growing trade and investment relationship with China to help Nepal achieve its development goals.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Nepal-China investment and business forum 2023 held on Tuesday in Nepal's capital, the prime minister noted that China remains Nepal's second largest trading partner and the largest source of foreign direct investment.

Dahal said he believes that China's economic progress would open up wider avenue of opportunity for Nepal, and relevant export and investment would help his country grow and prosper.

He lauded China's latest move to list Nepal as a priority destination for Chinese tourists, saying Nepal's tourism sector "suffered a lot" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dahal reiterated Nepal's adherence to the one-China principle, stressing that "It has been our consistent policy to not allow our soil to be used against our neighbor."

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song noted that China welcomes Nepal to get on board the "fast train" of its development and take an active part in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative.

The two countries need to cultivate new growth drivers, including clean energy and electric automobile, which are important for Nepal to achieve self-reliance development, Chen said.

Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, proposed that China and Nepal continue to expand bilateral trade and further expand the areas of investment.

Following the inaugural session of the forum, Chinese and Nepali business delegates had interactions and discussions.

