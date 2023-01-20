Nepal, China are reliable partners: upper house leader

KATHMANDU, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chairman of Nepal's National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina said here on Thursday evening that China has been an important development partner of Nepal and the two countries have remained "reliable partners".

Addressing the welcoming reception in honor of new Chinese Ambassador Chen Song and the Chinese New Year reception hosted by the Chinese embassy, the chairman spoke of Nepal and China as "good neighbors", saying "both countries have been giving high priority to cooperation and partnership."

The state visits by the heads of state to each country have taken the friendship between the two countries to a new height, he said.

"China's support has been important for Nepal's infrastructure development," he added. "In the days to come, I expect this cooperation will continue."

New steady progress had been made in China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity in the past year under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, said Ambassador Chen.

There had been frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries in the past year, thus pushing forward bilateral relations, Chen noted while addressing the reception, adding the Chinese side stands ready to work with the Nepali side for a closer and stronger China-Nepal community with a shared future.

Singing and dancing performed by Chinese and Nepali nationals added a festive mood to the reception.

A photo exhibition was held on the occasion, highlighting the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China's development in the new era (2012-2022) and high-level exchanges, pragmatic cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

