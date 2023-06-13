China's top legislator holds talks with chairman of Nepal's national assembly

Xinhua) 09:11, June 13, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal, in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal, in Beijing on Monday, pledging to advance cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that the leaders of the two countries have elevated the China-Nepal relationship to a strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity.

China is willing to work with Nepal to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and promote the building of an even closer community of shared future between China and Nepal, Zhao said.

Noting that China and Nepal are linked by mountains and rivers, Zhao said that developing friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples.

Zhao said that China appreciates Nepal's consistent and firm adherence to the one-China policy and its valuable support on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns.

China firmly supports Nepal in safeguarding independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and respects the development path chosen by the Nepali government and people in light of their own national conditions, Zhao added.

He called on both sides to build and maintain infrastructure projects, continue to build the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, and deepen cooperation in various fields, adding that China welcomes Nepal's support for and participation in the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative to jointly promote regional and world peace, stability and prosperity.

Zhao said the NPC of China is willing to continue to strengthen exchanges at all levels with the National Assembly of Nepal, consolidate the social and popular support for friendly China-Nepal cooperation, provide legal guarantee for practical cooperation in various fields, strengthen coordination and cooperation between multilateral institutions, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Timilsina said that Nepal and China have been closely linked in geography, culture and tradition since ancient times. Nepal firmly pursues the one-China policy and will not allow any force to use its territory for anti-China activities.

The Belt and Road Initiative has brought tangible results to Nepal, Timilsina said, adding that the National Assembly of Nepal is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the NPC of China and give full play to the active role of the legislative bodies in promoting bilateral cooperation.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal, in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)