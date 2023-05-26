Senior CPC official meets Nepali delegation

Xinhua) 13:18, May 26, 2023

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation of senior cadres of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Agni Prasad Sapkota, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and former speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal.

The two sides agreed to strengthen strategic communication and exchanges of governance experience, and promote friendship, mutual trust, and practical cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)