Chinese medical aid team departs for Laos
(Xinhua) 16:01, August 04, 2023
NANNING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese medical aid team left south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for Laos on Friday for a two-month ophthalmic surgery assistance mission.
The team consists of four doctors and four nurses from a prestigious hospital in Guangxi, and they are expected to conduct free cataract surgeries for local patients and help train local eye doctors.
The mission is jointly organized by the Guangxi regional health commission and the Lao Ministry of Health.
Since the launch of the mission in September 2022, Guangxi has dispatched 26 medical workers in three batches and performed 1,834 free cataract surgeries in Laos.
