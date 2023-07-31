Chinese doctors provide free medical services in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese doctors on Sunday provided much-needed services to about 240 workers at the Eastern Industry Zone (EIZ), about 40 km south of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

A total of 36 doctors from the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Ethiopia, the ninth batch of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Medical Team in Ethiopia, as well as the Chinese-invested Addis Ababa Silk Road General Hospital participated in the event. The free medical treatment was provided under the theme "We Care: Ethiopian Workers' Health."

Tariku Mamo, a translator working at a food processing company at the EIZ, said "For long, I have been suffering from knee pain and today I received treatment from the Chinese doctors with the help of imaging service. They told me that it's not a serious issue. They also advised me what to do to help alleviate the pain."

"I am very thankful for the service and their dedication in terms of helping us safeguard our health. This means a lot to us," he added.

The free medical treatment was conducted by Chinese doctors who specialize in neurology and neurosurgery, internal medicine, orthopedics, cardiology, ophthalmology, dentistry, urology, gynecology, as well as traditional Chinese medicine, among others.

Mame Yadeto who works at a textile factory in the industrial part said "the free medical treatment is very important for us. Some of us have been struggling with underlying health problems while some others are simply checking their overall health conditions. The Chinese doctors are indeed providing much-needed treatment for us."

Chen Zhaoqi, leader of the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Ethiopia, said in addition to the free medical support, further medical examination and follow-up treatment will be carried out to the people at the Tirunesh-Beijing Hospital where his team is based. China has been sending medical missions to Ethiopia since 1974.

"We will provide our support for the Ethiopian people and do our best to provide the best medical services for them," he added.

