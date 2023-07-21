Chinese medical team provides medical services in Sao Tome, Sao Tome and Principe

Xinhua) 11:14, July 21, 2023

Luo Xingyu (R), a gynecologist and obstetrician of the Chinese medical team, writes prescription for a patient at a clinic in Sao Tome, Sao Tome and Principe, July 14, 2023. The 18th Chinese medical team dispatched to Sao Tome and Principe has been providing medical services to local people since March 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Luo Xingyu (R), a gynecologist and obstetrician of the Chinese medical team, talks with a patient at a clinic in Sao Tome, Sao Tome and Principe, July 14, 2023. The 18th Chinese medical team dispatched to Sao Tome and Principe has been providing medical services to local people since March 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Yang Bo (L), a dentist of the Chinese medical team and Wang Yi, a dental nurse of the Chinese medical team, examines a patient at a clinic in Sao Tome, Sao Tome and Principe, July 14, 2023. The 18th Chinese medical team dispatched to Sao Tome and Principe has been providing medical services to local people since March 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Luo Shixi, a cardiologist of the Chinese medical team, examines a patient during a medical visit in Sao Tome Island, Sao Tome and Principe, July 6, 2023. The 18th Chinese medical team dispatched to Sao Tome and Principe has been providing medical services to local people since March 2023. (Chinese medical team to Sao Tome and Principe/Handout via Xinhua)

Zhang Ming (R), head of the Chinese medical team, examines a patient during a medical visit in Sao Tome Island, Sao Tome and Principe, May 11, 2023. The 18th Chinese medical team dispatched to Sao Tome and Principe has been providing medical services to local people since March 2023. (Chinese medical team to Sao Tome and Principe/Handout via Xinhua)

Zhang Ming (2nd R), head of the Chinese medical team, checks the conditions of a patient with local doctors at Hospital Ayres de Menezes in Sao Tome, Sao Tome and Principe, July 17, 2023. The 18th Chinese medical team dispatched to Sao Tome and Principe has been providing medical services to local people since March 2023. (Chinese medical team to Sao Tome and Principe/Handout via Xinhua)

