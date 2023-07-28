Chinese medical team provides medical services at Maputo Central Hospital in Mozambique

Xinhua) 16:07, July 28, 2023

Fang Dengfeng, an anesthesiologist (2nd R) of the Chinese medical team, supervises a local doctor during an intubation at the Maputo Central Hospital in Maputo, Mozambique, July 17, 2023. The 24th Chinese medical team dispatched to Mozambique has been providing medical services at the Maputo Central Hospital since October 2022. The Chinese government has been sending medical teams to Mozambique since 1976. (Chinese medical team to Mozambique/Handout via Xinhua)

Wu Shi, an anesthesiologist of the Chinese medical meam, induces anesthesia for a patient at the Maputo Central Hospital in Maputo, Mozambique, Jan. 5, 2023. The 24th Chinese medical team dispatched to Mozambique has been providing medical services at the Maputo Central Hospital since October 2022. The Chinese government has been sending medical teams to Mozambique since 1976. (Chinese medical team to Mozambique/Handout via Xinhua)

Zhang Hao (L), head of the Chinese medical team and a pancreatic surgeon, instructs local medical students at a ward of the Maputo Central Hospital in Maputo, Mozambique, July 27, 2023. The 24th Chinese medical team dispatched to Mozambique has been providing medical services at the Maputo Central Hospital since October 2022. The Chinese government has been sending medical teams to Mozambique since 1976. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Zhang Hao, head of the Chinese medical team and a pancreatic surgeon, bumps fists with a patient after complex liver cancer resection at a ward of the Maputo Central Hospital in Maputo, Mozambique, July 27, 2023. The 24th Chinese medical team dispatched to Mozambique has been providing medical services at the Maputo Central Hospital since October 2022. The Chinese government has been sending medical teams to Mozambique since 1976. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Members of the 24th Chinese medical team dispatched to Mozambique pose for a group photo at the Maputo Central Hospital in Maputo, Mozambique, July 27, 2023. The 24th Chinese medical team dispatched to Mozambique has been providing medical services at the Maputo Central Hospital since October 2022. The Chinese government has been sending medical teams to Mozambique since 1976. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Wang Fang, a doctor of acupuncture and moxibustion of the Chinese medical team, performs cupping therapy for a patient at the Maputo Central Hospital in Maputo, Mozambique, Feb. 14, 2023. The 24th Chinese medical team dispatched to Mozambique has been providing medical services at the Maputo Central Hospital since October 2022. The Chinese government has been sending medical teams to Mozambique since 1976. (Chinese medical team to Mozambique/Handout via Xinhua)

Mei Fang (front), an obstetrician and gynecologist of the Chinese medical team, teaches local doctors to perform a laparoscopic surgery on a local infertile woman at the Maputo Central Hospital in Maputo, Mozambique, May 8, 2023. The 24th Chinese medical team dispatched to Mozambique has been providing medical services at the Maputo Central Hospital since October 2022. The Chinese government has been sending medical teams to Mozambique since 1976. (Chinese medical team to Mozambique/Handout via Xinhua)

Tang Xu (2nd R), an orthopedic surgeon of the Chinese medical team, communicates with local colleagues about the patient's situation at a ward of the Maputo Central Hospital in Maputo, Mozambique, July 27, 2023. The 24th Chinese medical team dispatched to Mozambique has been providing medical services at the Maputo Central Hospital since October 2022. The Chinese government has been sending medical teams to Mozambique since 1976. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)