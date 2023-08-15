Home>>
Sri Lankan trade minister, business leaders, executives to attend Chinese trade fairs
(Xinhua) 13:19, August 15, 2023
COLOMBO, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando will represent Sri Lanka at the 7th China-South Asia Exposition (CSAE) and 27th China (Kunming) Import & Export Fair, which will be held from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, the ministry said in a press release on Monday.
The minister will address investors attending the CSAE and take part in a number of bilateral meetings on the sideline, the ministry said.
Seventy-five Sri Lankan business leaders and executives, representing 58 companies, will also attend the meeting, the ministry said.
