Sri Lankan FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:26, June 21, 2023
BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry will visit China from June 24 to 30, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.
