Laos, China to increase trade cooperation

Xinhua) 13:45, August 25, 2023

VIENTIANE, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Lao businesses held talks with Chinese business operators in the Lao capital Vientiane, to discuss ways to strengthen their ties towards increasing trade and investment in Laos.

The meeting, which was held on Tuesday, was co-chaired by Lao President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) Oudet Souvannavong, and Xu Ningning, executive director of the China-ASEAN Business Council and Chairman of RCEP Industry Cooperation Committee, according to a report released by LNCCI on Thursday.

During the meeting, participants discussed aspects of cooperation in trade, investment, imports and exports, and education projects in Laos.

Souvannavong said the meeting strengthened business links between Laos and China which would speed up the development of agriculture and make the sector financially stronger.

Xu said there is much potential for further economic development between Laos and China based on existing agreements and regional protocols.

By deepening economic development, innovation will lead to the expansion of comprehensive strategic cooperation relations as well as practical implementation regarding the creation of a strategic partnership between Laos and China, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)