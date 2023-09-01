Home>>
President of Lao National Assembly to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:41, September 01, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, president of the Lao National Assembly, Saysomphone Phomvihane, will lead a delegation on a visit to China from Sept. 3 to 7.
