China Tianjin World Port City Cooperation Forum kicks off

Xinhua) 22:45, November 15, 2023

Nakasone Akiko, chief representative of Shanghai Office of Kobe International Community Center of Japan, speaks at the China Tianjin World Port City Cooperation Forum in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 15, 2023. The forum kicked off here on Wednesday, under the theme of "Transformation of Port Economy and Development of Port City". (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Luo Xunjie, vice president of Tianjin Port Group, speaks at the China Tianjin World Port City Cooperation Forum in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 15, 2023. The forum kicked off here on Wednesday, under the theme of "Transformation of Port Economy and Development of Port City". (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows a scene of the China Tianjin World Port City Cooperation Forum in north China's Tianjin Municipality. The forum kicked off here on Wednesday, under the theme of "Transformation of Port Economy and Development of Port City". (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows a scene of the China Tianjin World Port City Cooperation Forum in north China's Tianjin Municipality. The forum kicked off here on Wednesday, under the theme of "Transformation of Port Economy and Development of Port City". (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Arlan Septia Ananda Rasam, head of Patimban Port of Indonesia, speaks at the China Tianjin World Port City Cooperation Forum in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 15, 2023. The forum kicked off here on Wednesday, under the theme of "Transformation of Port Economy and Development of Port City". (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Guests attend the China Tianjin World Port City Cooperation Forum in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 15, 2023. The forum kicked off here on Wednesday, under the theme of "Transformation of Port Economy and Development of Port City". (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Pan Hua, chief representative of Germany Hamburg Liaison Office China, speaks at the China Tianjin World Port City Cooperation Forum in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 15, 2023. The forum kicked off here on Wednesday, under the theme of "Transformation of Port Economy and Development of Port City". (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Sheng Chuyi)