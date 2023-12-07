Traditional ethnic culture emphasized on campus in S China's Guangxi
Students sing a Danjia song at a school in Mengjiang Town of Tengxian County of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2023. In recent years, Mengjiang Town has been making various efforts in educating local students on the culture of Danjia, which refers to a group of people who have lived off the sea for generations, folk singing and dancing as well as calligraphy and painting. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students practice playing guzheng, a classical Chinese zither, at a school in Mengjiang Town of Tengxian County of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2023. In recent years, Mengjiang Town has been making various efforts in educating local students on the culture of Danjia, which refers to a group of people who have lived off the sea for generations, folk singing and dancing as well as calligraphy and painting. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students practice playing hulusi, also known as the cucurbit flute and the gourd flute, at a school in Mengjiang Town of Tengxian County of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2023. In recent years, Mengjiang Town has been making various efforts in educating local students on the culture of Danjia, which refers to a group of people who have lived off the sea for generations, folk singing and dancing as well as calligraphy and painting. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
