Scenery of Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:45, December 06, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows ships passing the ship lock of the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

The Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project, started in 2014, is a crucial part of the country's water network to control floods, facilitate shipping, generate electricity, and provide irrigation. The core construction phase of this project was completed in September this year.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows the ship lock of the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows ships passing the ship lock of the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)