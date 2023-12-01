S China's Bohai features developing weaving artwork industry

Xinhua) 16:49, December 01, 2023

A worker makes weaving artworks at a weaving company in Bobai County, Yulin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 30. 2023. Weaving artwork industry is a traditional industry in Bobai. There are more than 300 weaving companies and about 200,000 craftsmen for interim or seasonal weaving works in the county. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A worker carries weaving artworks at a weaving company in Bobai County, Yulin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. Weaving artwork industry is a traditional industry in Bobai. There are more than 300 weaving companies and about 200,000 craftsmen for interim or seasonal weaving works in the county. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers make weaving artworks at a weaving company in Bobai County, Yulin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 30. 2023. Weaving artwork industry is a traditional industry in Bobai. There are more than 300 weaving companies and about 200,000 craftsmen for interim or seasonal weaving works in the county. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A worker makes weaving artworks at a weaving company in Bobai County, Yulin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 30. 2023. Weaving artwork industry is a traditional industry in Bobai. There are more than 300 weaving companies and about 200,000 craftsmen for interim or seasonal weaving works in the county. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers make weaving artworks at a weaving company in Bobai County, Yulin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 30. 2023. Weaving artwork industry is a traditional industry in Bobai. There are more than 300 weaving companies and about 200,000 craftsmen for interim or seasonal weaving works in the county. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2023 shows an exhibition room for weaving artworks at a weaving company in Bobai County, Yulin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Weaving artwork industry is a traditional industry in Bobai. There are more than 300 weaving companies and about 200,000 craftsmen for interim or seasonal weaving works in the county. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

