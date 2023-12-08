Liubao tea industry thriving in Wuzhou, S China

Xinhua) 08:33, December 08, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2023 shows a wharf along a waterway through which Liubao tea products are shipped, in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Liubao tea, a Chinese dark tea characterized by its strong and lingering fragrance and medical effects, boasts a history of more than 1,500 years.

Famous for Liubao tea making, the city of Wuzhou has over 310,000 mu (about 20,667 hectares) of tea plantations, with an output value exceeding 16 billion yuan (about 2.24 billion dollars). (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers process tea leaves at a workshop in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023.

Tea master Wei Zhansheng brews Liubao tea in a tea company in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2023.

Employees work in a tea company in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2023.

Workers process tea leaves at a workshop of a tea company in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2023.

Students learn to make tea in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2023.

Tea master Wei Zhansheng displays Liubao tea products in a tea company in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2023.

Employees sell Liubao tea products via livestreaming in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 15, 2023.

Tea masters Wei Jiequn (R) and Zhu Xuelan talk about tea-making techniques at a tea workshop in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows a tea garden in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

People taste Liubao tea during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2023.

Workers process tea leaves at a workshop of a tea company in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2023.

People taste Liubao tea during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2023.

