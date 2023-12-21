We Are China

In pics: folk costumes of Hongyao people in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:43, December 21, 2023

This combo photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a woman demonstrating folk costumes of Hongyao people in Xiaozhai Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People of Hongyao, a branch of the Yao ethnic group, live in Longsheng County of Guangxi for generations.

Themed the color of red and featured delicate making techniques, the folk costumes of Hongyao people stand as a characteristic of the branch of Yao ethnic group age after age.

During the annual "drying clothes" festival which falls on the 6th day of the 6th month of the Chinese traditional lunar calendar, Hongyao people in Dazhai Village of Longji Town present and dry their folk costumes outside their dwellings, forming a unique landscape.

A villager weaves cloth to make folk costumes of Hongyao people in Huangluo Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

This combo photo taken on July 3, 2014 shows details of folk costumes of Hongyao people in Huangluo Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A woman dresses up in folk costumes of Hongyao people in Xiaozhai Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Villagers wearing folk costumes of Hongyao people walk in a terraced field in Dazhai Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 24, 2013. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

This combo photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a woman demonstrating folk costumes of Hongyao people in Xiaozhai Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Villagers wearing folk costumes of Hongyao people walk in a terraced field in Dazhai Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2013. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A woman demonstrates wax printing technique of folk costumes of Hongyao people during the "drying clothes" festival in Dazhai Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 2, 2014. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A woman watches folk costumes of Hongyao people during the "drying clothes" festival in Dazhai Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 2, 2014. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Students learn about embroidery technique of folk costumes of Hongyao people at a school in Sishui Township of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2012. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

This photo taken on July 3, 2014 shows strips of cloth for making folk costumes of Hongyao people in Huangluo Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Villagers wearing folk costumes of Hongyao people walk in a terraced field in Dazhai Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2013. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A woman is seen at a dwelling decked out with folk costumes of Hongyao people in Dazhai Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 2, 2014. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A woman demonstrates folk costumes of Hongyao people during an art show in Huangluo Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A woman demonstrates sewing technique of folk costumes of Hongyao people during the "drying clothes" festival in Dazhai Village of Longji Town, Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 2, 2014. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)