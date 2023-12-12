Starting point of 'Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea' turns biggest trade port in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 15:26, December 12, 2023

Container ships berth at the Fangchenggang Port, also known as the starting point of "Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea" in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)

Built in 1968, the port is a natural deep-water port, which is the biggest trade port in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and has become a highly influential bulk cargo terminal in the Beibu Gulf Port Group.

