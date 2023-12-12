Starting point of 'Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea' turns biggest trade port in Guangxi
Container ships berth at the Fangchenggang Port, also known as the starting point of "Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea" in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
Built in 1968, the port is a natural deep-water port, which is the biggest trade port in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and has become a highly influential bulk cargo terminal in the Beibu Gulf Port Group.
A general view of the Fangchenggang Port, also known as the starting point of "Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea" in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
A general view of the Fangchenggang Port, also known as the starting point of "Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea" in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
A general view of the Fangchenggang Port, also known as the starting point of "Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea" in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
A general view of the Fangchenggang Port, also known as the starting point of "Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea" in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: kumquat competition in Rong'an, S China's Guangxi
- U.S. anti-inflation bill's EV provisions are "non-market practices": Chinese commerce ministry
- China issues measures to accelerate integrated development of domestic, foreign trade
- China unveils new measures to facilitate cross-border trade, investment
- China's foreign trade continues to show upward momentum
- Liubao tea industry thriving in Wuzhou, S China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.