China issues measures to accelerate integrated development of domestic, foreign trade

Xinhua) 21:47, December 11, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has issued a series of measures to accelerate integrated development of domestic and foreign trade.

Accelerating the integrated development of domestic and foreign trade is essential for building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development, according to the State Council, adding that it also plays an important role in promoting economic development, expanding domestic demand and stabilizing enterprises.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)