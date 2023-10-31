3rd overseas Chinese industrial, commercial congress opens

Xinhua) 08:50, October 31, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The third overseas Chinese industrial and commercial congress opened Monday in Beijing.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the congress opening.

Addressing the event, Shi said that the Chinese economy remained resilient, with strong potential and vitality, and that the fundamentals for its long-term growth remain unchanged.

Shi highlighted the global presence of Chinese businessmen, who possess strong economic capabilities, abundant intellectual resources, extensive business networks, and deep-rooted social connections.

He urged overseas Chinese businesspeople to actively participate in China's modernization efforts, contribute to the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, and promote exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and other civilizations.

Shi expressed his hope for them to become outstanding representatives of the overseas Chinese business community in the new era.

More than 400 overseas Chinese from over 100 countries and regions attended the congress.

