China remains Mongolia's largest trading partner in first 3Qs

Xinhua) 15:17, October 17, 2023

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China has remained Mongolia's largest trading partner so far this year.

Bilateral trade between Mongolia and China amounted to 13 billion U.S. dollars from January to September, accounting for 72.3 percent of Mongolia's total foreign trade, Mongolia's National Statistics Office said in a statement.

In addition, China remained Mongolia's top export destination and import supplier in the period, accounting for 91.3 percent and 40.5 percent, respectively.

Mongolia traded with 158 economies worldwide in the period.

