70 countries, regions to participate in int'l travel trade fair in SW China
BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China International Travel Mart 2023 to be held in southwest China's Yunnan Province from Nov. 17 to 19 has attracted more than 70 countries and regions to participate, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) on Friday.
Focusing on the changes taking place in the international tourism market, emerging consumption demands and new production trends, this year's trade fair will deepen international exchanges and cooperation across the sector, said the MCT.
The event's exhibitions, covering about 90,000 square meters, will showcase global tourist destinations, progress in tourism development, and application of new technologies, among others.
The event is co-sponsored by the MCT, the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the Yunnan provincial government.
