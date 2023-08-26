Home>>
China's int'l trade in goods, services tops 3.77 tln yuan in July
(Xinhua) 09:52, August 26, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade in goods and services in July exceeded 3.77 trillion yuan, or 526.5 billion U.S. dollars, official data showed on Friday.
Exports of goods neared 1.83 trillion yuan and imports surpassed 1.44 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 385.5 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.
Services exports totaled 183.8 billion yuan last month, and services imports were at 315.3 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 131.5 billion yuan.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-South Asia Expo attracts participants worldwide
- China-S.Asia expo opens offline to boost trade despite noises
- China, EU remain major trading partners despite decoupling, de-risking talks
- Chinese mainland's investigation into Taiwan's trade restrictions justified, legitimate: experts
- China has never deliberately sought surplus in trade with EU: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.