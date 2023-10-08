China's forex reserves down in September
BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1151 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, down from 3.1601 trillion dollars at the end of August, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Saturday.
The country's foreign exchange regulator attributed this decrease to the combined impact of currency translation and asset price changes.
The U.S. dollar index rose in September and the prices of global financial assets largely declined, affected by the fiscal and monetary policies of major economies as well as their macroeconomic data, the regulator said.
China's economic recovery is gathering pace and high-quality development is making solid progress, which is conducive to maintaining the stability of the scale of foreign exchange reserves, the regulator added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's forex reserves up in June
- China-South Asia Expo attracts participants worldwide
- China's int'l trade in goods, services tops 3.91 trln yuan in June
- China-S.Asia expo opens offline to boost trade despite noises
- China, EU remain major trading partners despite decoupling, de-risking talks
- Chinese mainland's investigation into Taiwan's trade restrictions justified, legitimate: experts
- China has never deliberately sought surplus in trade with EU: spokesperson
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.