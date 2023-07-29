China's int'l trade in goods, services tops 3.91 trln yuan in June

Xinhua) 09:18, July 29, 2023

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade in goods and services totaled over 3.91 trillion yuan, or 547.5 billion U.S. dollars, in June 2023, official data showed on Friday.

Exports of goods came in at 1.91 trillion yuan and imports hit 1.49 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 424.2 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

Services exports totaled 189.5 billion yuan last month, while services imports were at 322.5 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 133.1 billion yuan.

