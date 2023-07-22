China's Heilongjiang sees robust goods trade growth in H1
HARBIN, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang saw its foreign trade in goods grow 16.6 percent year on year to 142.46 billion yuan in the first half of 2023, according to local customs.
During this period, Heilongjiang's imports rose 10.4 percent year on year to 109.59 billion yuan, while its exports grew 43.7 percent to 32.87 billion yuan, data from Harbin Customs showed.
The province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 112.62 billion yuan, up 16.8 percent year on year, accounting for 79.1 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume. Its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 18.2 percent to 13.32 billion yuan.
Its exports of mechanical and electrical products and labor-intensive products maintained strong growth during this period. The province also saw an increase in imports of agricultural products, metal ore and ore sand.
