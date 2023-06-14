Chinese, Polish companies sign trade deals

Xinhua) 09:11, June 14, 2023

WARSAW, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of China Minmetals Corporation signed an agreement here on Tuesday with Poland's copper mining and metallurgical company KGHM on electrolytic copper procurement for 2024-2028. On the same day, the China National Agricultural Development Group Co. Ltd. signed a cooperation agreement with Poland's Kaskat Dairy, a supplier of milk products.

The visiting Chinese company representatives were members of a delegation from China's Ministry of Commerce.

Li Xingqian, director general of the ministry's Department of Foreign Trade, said that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the trade and economic relations between the two countries.

"China's sizable, multi-tiered and fast-growing market offers an enormous potential," he said. "We expect this trade promotion delegation to bring high-quality and advantageous Polish products to the Chinese market and add new impetus to the development of China-Poland trade and economic ties."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)