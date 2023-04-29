China's service consumption vitality boosts confidence of int'l trade partners

Xinhua) 10:30, April 29, 2023

TIANJIN, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Increased inquiries for hotel rooms, catering and events reservations have thrilled Javier Gimeno, cluster general manager of a pair of hotels under Marriott International Group.

Gimeno, from Spain, was invited to north China's Tianjin Municipality to manage the two hotels, the Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton, which are adjacent to the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin), and has been in this management role since February this year.

"This year's hotel business is expected to far exceed that of last year. The future business outlook is more positive," said Gimeno.

Both hotels have experienced a strong rebound in business thanks to China's robust economic recovery and the increase in people's mobility.

China's huge consumption market gives Gimeno much confidence. Marriott International Group currently operates more than 450 hotels in approximately 120 cities in Greater China, and is expected to have over 700 hotels open in Greater China by 2025, according to the company.

The value-added output of China's service sector rose 5.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, which contributed 69.5 percent to the overall GDP growth. The accommodation and catering sector surged 13.6 percent over the period.

As CEO of LifePlus, an international education institution, Martin Klopper, from the United Kingdom, was delighted to obtain a multiple-entry visa for China this year to attend conferences and investigate the market.

LifePlus opened its first school in Tianjin in 1986. With more foreign-funded enterprises investing in China, LifePlus has also set up five schools in five other cities, with over 2,000 students in total.

Klopper previously lived in China for nearly 20 years. "China is our most valued market. I believe our market will continue to expand and more foreign companies will come to China to find opportunities in the future."

Yokota Kaei, director of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (China) Company Limited, has been in Tianjin for a decade.

"I first came to Tianjin in 2004. The rapid development here is amazing," he said.

The company seized the opportunity provided by China's rapid development of auto consumption from 2007 to 2022, expanding its business scale by about 15 times, with its registered capital increasing from 200 million yuan (28.9 million U.S. dollars) to 1 billion yuan.

Kim Won Seob, with the Industrial Bank of Korea (China) Limited, views accelerated digitalization and localization transformation of the company as important strategies needed to deeply cultivate the Chinese market.

"China's swift economic recovery is beyond our expectations this year," said Kim. The company has actively formulated business plans, especially loans targeting high-tech, eco-friendly companies and personal consumption.

"The broad market gives us confidence to deeply develop in China," Kim said.

Data from the Ministry of Commerce showed that China's import and export of services totaled about 969.6 billion yuan in the January-February period, rising 1.7 percent year on year. Imports of services climbed 14.7 percent year on year to about 557.3 billion yuan in this period.

"We are looking forward to sharing opportunities resulting from China's economic recovery and growth," said Yokota.

