China handles over 500 requests for trade expos abroad

Xinhua) 10:08, February 23, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is processing 519 applications to hold or attend economic and trade expos abroad after the country resumed the approval procedures at the beginning of this year, China's top trade-facilitating body said Wednesday.

The applications, involving 47 foreign countries as destinations, came from 50 organizers nationwide, Yang Fan, spokesperson for the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, told a press conference.

Yang said the council would help organize expos focusing on emerging markets and strategic emerging industries and encourage Chinese companies to attend high-standard expos of industry-wide acclaim in developed countries.

China will establish more platforms for international exchanges among companies and put in more effort to help firms explore overseas markets.

Yang said the council would organize or participate in hundreds of expos, forums, and two-way visits this year, through which companies worldwide could foster fruitful cooperation.

