Vietnam looks to boost trade with China's Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 10:56, January 11, 2023
HANOI, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam will improve investment environment, creating favorable conditions for foreign investors including those from China's Hong Kong to do business effectively in the country, local media reported on Tuesday.
The Southeast Asian country welcomes firms from China's Hong Kong to invest in fields such as digital transformation, smart city, logistics services, trade and services, and green finance, Vietnam News Agency reported, citing Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.
The Vietnamese official expressed the hope that economic relations between the two sides would develop to new heights.
